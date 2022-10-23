Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

