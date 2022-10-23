Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

