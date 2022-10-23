Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 88.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 80.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE STZ opened at $225.15 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

