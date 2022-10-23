Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $101.04 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

