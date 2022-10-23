SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,869 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.06% of SentinelOne worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,426. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.26. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $544,480. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on S. Citigroup increased their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

