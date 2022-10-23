Seneca House Advisors Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seneca House Advisors lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 14,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 625.5% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

