Seneca House Advisors Has $1.31 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 20,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $88.50 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.