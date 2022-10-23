Seneca House Advisors Buys 554 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 5.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.