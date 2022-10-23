Seneca House Advisors Acquires 386 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.