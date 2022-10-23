Searle & CO. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Searle & CO. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $154.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

