Searle & CO. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Searle & CO. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $190.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.31 and its 200 day moving average is $194.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

