Searle & CO. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Searle & CO. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $231.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

