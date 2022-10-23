Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

