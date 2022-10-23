Sciencast Management LP Sells 736 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $160.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

