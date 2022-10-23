Sciencast Management LP Raises Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 567.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 217,411 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BURL opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

