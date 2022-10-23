Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 334.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 841.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $36.20 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

