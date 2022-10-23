Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LMT opened at $454.61 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.48 and a 200 day moving average of $426.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

