Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.72.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 10.3 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.