SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

