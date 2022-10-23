Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

