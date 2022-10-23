Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $193.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

