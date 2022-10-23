Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Safran Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Safran has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

