Rupert Newall Purchases 100,000 Shares of IOG plc (LON:IOG) Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Rupert Newall bought 100,000 shares of IOG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,874.82).

IOG Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IOG opened at GBX 13.35 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £70.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,335.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.37. IOG plc has a one year low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get IOG alerts:

About IOG

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.