Rupert Newall Purchases 100,000 Shares of IOG plc (LON:IOG) Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Rupert Newall bought 100,000 shares of IOG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,874.82).
IOG Stock Performance
Shares of LON:IOG opened at GBX 13.35 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £70.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,335.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.37. IOG plc has a one year low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.
About IOG
