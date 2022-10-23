Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $392,630.91

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $20.01 or 0.00103719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $392,630.91 and $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.41 or 0.28243484 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01102303 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

