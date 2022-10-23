Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $42,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $370.73 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.58 and a 200-day moving average of $414.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

