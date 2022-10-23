Rocket Pool One Day Volume Reaches $906,272.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $22.16 or 0.00113982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $415.79 million and approximately $906,272.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

