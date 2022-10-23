Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Robert Half International Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSE RHI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $200,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

