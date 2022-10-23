Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 40,668 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cintas worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Trading Up 1.8 %

Cintas stock opened at $399.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.