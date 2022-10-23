Robeco Schweiz AG Has $136.42 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.31% of Ecolab worth $136,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

NYSE:ECL opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.