Robeco Schweiz AG Has $136.42 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.31% of Ecolab worth $136,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ecolab Stock Performance
NYSE:ECL opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ecolab Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.
Ecolab Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.