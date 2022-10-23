Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up about 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $78,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 345,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $63.31 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

