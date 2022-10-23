Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 119,420 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,420 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.81% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $62,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.2% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 325,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 3.1 %

FBHS stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

