Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,663,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,708,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

TRV stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.