Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 70,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.66% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $99,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,024 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $202.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

