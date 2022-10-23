Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.77 million and $43,010.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.61 or 0.99992776 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00346429 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $58,713.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

