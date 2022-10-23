Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,200 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,805 ($58.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £77.87 billion and a PE ratio of 497.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,852.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,163.04. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 80.28%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

