Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $116.64 million and approximately $583,906.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

