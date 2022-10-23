Reviewing Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) & Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG)

Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Culture and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -8.12% -10.85% -7.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oriental Culture and Performant Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.41 $11.44 million N/A N/A Performant Financial $124.39 million 1.07 -$10.29 million ($0.13) -13.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oriental Culture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

9.8% of Oriental Culture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Performant Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oriental Culture and Performant Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A Performant Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Performant Financial has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 511.11%. Given Performant Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Summary

Performant Financial beats Oriental Culture on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services. In addition, the company offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

