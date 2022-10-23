Reviewing IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) and Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) and Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMAC and Hanger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get IMAC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $14.39 million 0.64 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Hanger $1.12 billion 0.65 $41.98 million $0.95 19.71

Hanger has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

21.9% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Hanger shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of IMAC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Hanger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMAC and Hanger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanger 0 1 0 0 2.00

IMAC presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,391.65%. Hanger has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Hanger.

Risk & Volatility

IMAC has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanger has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and Hanger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44% Hanger 3.17% 35.72% 4.00%

Summary

Hanger beats IMAC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAC

(Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Hanger

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment engages in the distribution of various O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; development of specialized rehabilitation technologies; and provision of evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 760 patient care clinics and 115 satellite locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. It also distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.