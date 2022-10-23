Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,447 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Up 4.5 %
AVGO stock traded up $19.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.73. 2,697,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,524. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.68 and a 200-day moving average of $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
