Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,447 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 4.5 %

AVGO stock traded up $19.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.73. 2,697,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,524. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.68 and a 200-day moving average of $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.