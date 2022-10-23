Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 24,592 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $153,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.95. 54,870,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,479,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

