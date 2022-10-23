Research Analysts Set Expectations for Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Churchill Downs’ current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.75.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $203.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.32. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $256.98.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

