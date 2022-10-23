Request (REQ) Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $106.65 million and $3.71 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,203.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003387 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00057496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10929033 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $13,311,177.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.