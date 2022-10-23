Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.52 on Friday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

