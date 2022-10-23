ReddCoin Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $1,576.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

