ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.55 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and $1,609.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031705 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021265 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00272720 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005091 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017098 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ReddCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.