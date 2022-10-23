ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.55 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and $1,609.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005091 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017098 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

