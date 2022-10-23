Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.29%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 38.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $493,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $981,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

