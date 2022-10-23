Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

Rapid7 stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

