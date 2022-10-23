Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.79 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Rally has a total market capitalization of $56.14 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.52 or 0.28497475 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,450,196,433 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

