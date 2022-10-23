Radicle Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.36 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Radicle has a market capitalization of $70.40 million and $4.36 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00010201 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
