Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Billion (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Quantum has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $181,077.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00022147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.25021729 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,060.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

